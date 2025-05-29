Northeast Houston: Fiery car crash after shots fired between two vehicles, police say

The Brief Police say shots were fired between two vehicles driving down Oak Knoll Lane. One of the vehicles crashed into a third vehicle, causing it to catch fire. The drivers of the first two vehicles fled the scene.



Two drivers are on the run after a shooting involving the two led to a fiery crash involving a third vehicle, Houston police say.

Houston: Oak Knoll Lane shooting, crash

What we know:

Northeast HPD officers were called to the 8100 block of Knoll Lane on Wednesday evening.

Police say two vehicles were driving down the street and shots were fired between the two vehicles.

During the incident, one of the vehicles crashed into a third vehicle, causing one of the two initial vehicles to burst into flames.

The drivers of the first two vehicles then fled the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this shooting has been identified.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.