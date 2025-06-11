Houston robbery suspects shoot at gas station clerk: video

The Brief Houston police are hoping to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a gas station. Surveillance video shows the four suspects pretending to be customers and then suddenly pulled out guns on the store clerk. The suspects ran out of the store and began shooting at the clerk from outside.



The Houston Police Department is looking for help identifying four suspects involved in an aggravated gas station robbery.

North Freeway gas station shooting

The backstory:

Around 3 a.m. on April 23, four men went inside a convenience store located in the 2500 block of North Freeway, police say.

Surveillance video shows the men acted like customers and walked around the store, but as they walked back to the door, three of them suddenly pulled out handguns and pointed them at the employee behind the counter. The fourth man stood at the door.

According to authorities, the employee reached for his own gun, which caused the suspects to fire their guns multiple times and run outside.

Video shows the men starting to shoot inside the store from outside. One of the suspects was still inside the convenience store and once he made it outside, the group ran from the gas station.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.