Houston no-kill animal shelter victim of a crime that was caught on camera

For 23 years, Friends for Life Animal Shelter has helped save the lives of thousands of dogs and cats. Now, it's the shelter that needs a helping hand.



"He kind of destroyed our trust in people, which is really a sad thing," said Fiona Layfield, Friends for Life Managing Director.

The shelter is hoping donors can help them recover from an unwanted visit from the suspect.

A camera captures him making a beeline for an exterior office.

"He broke through one of the windows to see what he could find that would be quick and easy to sell. He kicks down the door from the inside, and he stole a laptop, a mini fridge, some tools," Layfield said. "As a nonprofit, we are always struggling for money and to have to spend money on extra security, fixing doors, and replacing equipment. It breaks my heart because we want all the money we have that we get from donors to go towards the animals."



"I would just ask him was it really worth it," said Layfield. "He's probably going to sell the items on the street for a fraction of what they're worth, but he's destroyed some of our trust in humanity. He's broken so many hearts, was it really worth it?"

If you know who the suspect is, contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131.



Donors are helping Friends For Life replace some of the stolen items.

If you'd like to help Friends For Life by donating, volunteering, or fostering, click here.