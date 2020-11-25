Expand / Collapse search

Houston-native Travis Scott gives away 1,000 turkeys in Houston

By
Published 
The News Edge
FOX 26 Houston

Houston-native gives out 1,000 turkeys to residents

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez has more as Houston-native Travis Scott gives out 1,000 turkeys to residents on Wednesday.

HOUSTON - The 1st Annual Cactus Jack Foundation 1,000 Turkey giveaway was held in Sunnyside at Worthing High School on Wednesday.

The Cactus Jack Foundation was founded by Houston native Travis Scott.

They came together Wednesday with the City of Houston, HISD, UMMC and the A Life Hospitality Group to provide food for the less fortunate. They also held free mobile COVID-19 testing on site.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Travis Scott couldn’t physically be there but he made time to call while getting ready for Thanksgiving with his daughter Stormy.

One of his label mates, Houston native Don Toliver was in attendance and says this event is just what he needed for Thanksgiving.