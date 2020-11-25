Houston-native Travis Scott gives away 1,000 turkeys in Houston

The 1st Annual Cactus Jack Foundation 1,000 Turkey giveaway was held in Sunnyside at Worthing High School on Wednesday.



The Cactus Jack Foundation was founded by Houston native Travis Scott.

They came together Wednesday with the City of Houston, HISD, UMMC and the A Life Hospitality Group to provide food for the less fortunate. They also held free mobile COVID-19 testing on site.

Travis Scott couldn’t physically be there but he made time to call while getting ready for Thanksgiving with his daughter Stormy.



One of his label mates, Houston native Don Toliver was in attendance and says this event is just what he needed for Thanksgiving.