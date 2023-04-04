It should come as no surprise that Houston is a city that loves its sports, but a new study is confirming that!

Researchers at OLBG.com dove into historical revenue data that was applicable between 2008-2022 from each team in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS to find this highest-earning sporting city.

The findings showed Houston to be ranked the fifth most valuable sporting city, with a combined 2022 revenue for the Texans, Rockets, and Dynamo of $1.21 billion.

By 2030, it's expected to be estimated at $1.83 billion, the fifth highest in America.

Houston was one of two cities that made the top 10, but ranked behind Arlington, which came out as the third most valuable sporting city, while Chicago took first place.

For a complete look at the report and how other cities compared, click here.