Houston murder suspect accused of shooting, killing mom's 'godson'

The Brief Rogers McFarland Jr., 28, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting and killing his mother's godson. The motive behind the shooting is not clear.



A suspect has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man at his mother’s house in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, police say.

Suspect charged with murder

Rogers McFarland Jr (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Rogers McFarland Jr., 28, has been charged with murder.

He is accused of killing a 46-year-old man early Thursday morning. Police say the suspect fled after the shooting, but officers later found him in the area.

What we don't know:

McFarland’s bond has not yet been set.

The man who was killed has not been publicly identified, but police said the suspect's mother referred to the victim as her "godson".

A man was shot and killed at a home on Anita Street on January 29, 2026.

Deadly shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was reported a few minutes after midnight in the 3300 block of Anita Street, near Tierwester Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect arrived at his mother’s home just before the shooting. Police say the victim was in the living room, and the suspect immediately began shooting at him with a pistol.

Investigators say the suspect fired about four times, striking the other man twice.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported the wounded man to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say both men lived at the house with the woman.