Houston murder: Man wanted for murder in December shooting at body shop on Lee Road

By
Published  March 29, 2024 7:26am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - Roberto Madrigal is wanted for Murder, and Crimestoppers and Houston police need help finding him.

According to police, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the now fugitive Roberto Madrigal, was involved in a shooting at the body shop he worked at in the 15000 block of Lee Road in Houston. Police say Madrigal got into a verbal altercation with two of his coworkers before he pulled out a gun and shot both of the victims multiple times.

One of the victims died from the gunshots while one is still recovering from the shooting.

Madrigal is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years old, approximately 5'08", 140 lbs., with brown eyes and tattoos on the upper left arm, short black hair, and a goatee.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. 
 