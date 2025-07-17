3 Houston-area men named in murder-for-hire plot connected to SH-99 shooting

The Brief Michael Seery, 42, Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, and Obando's stepson, Matthew Rosas, 24, are all facing charges in connection to a murder-for-hire plot. Obando and Rosas were the two men in the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Court documents state Seery sent payments to the duo ahead of the attempted murder. Seery used a 3-D printer to create a firearm and silencer to give to Obando.



Three Houston-area men have been charged for their roles in a plot to murder a man on his way to work back in February.

Michael Seery, 42, Ricardo Obando Jr., 51, and Matthew Rosas, 24, are all in custody as they wait to appear before a judge.

Murder-for-hire plot

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, all three men spent time planning to murder the scrim, but the reason is unknown.

On Jan. 17, the men arranged to buy an unregistered vehicle so they could spy on the victim and learn his routine. The same vehicle was used on the day of the victim's death.

Seery is alleged to be the man who would send payments to Obando. On Feb. 3, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated Seery sent Obando $305 to send to his stepson, Rosas, for his role in the murder.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Michael Seery, 2009 booking photo

The indictment reads Seery used a 3-D printer to make a firearm and silencer, which he gave to Obando to use.

On Feb. 4, Obando and Rosas drove the unregistered vehicle, with Obando in the passenger seat, to the victim's home as they waited for him to leave for work, records say. The duo followed the victim for a while before pulling up beside him.

According to court documents, Obando shot the victim multiple times as Rosas drove.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred in the 17700 block of State Highway 99 around 6:20 a.m.

Authorities found the victim in the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital via life flight and survived.

Dig deeper:

Obando is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted capital murder.

Rosas is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted capital murder, and possession of a controlled substance. His total bond is set at $175,000.

Seery was placed in custody back in March after his home ras raided by the FBI. They found 53 firearms in multiple properties belonging to a convicted felon, who is now in federal custody.