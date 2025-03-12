FBI Houston SWAT raids properties in Katy, finds convicted felon in possession of 53 guns

article

The FBI raided three properties in Katy last week and found 53 firearms. The properties all belonged to a convicted felon, who is now in federal custody.

FBI raids Katy properties

What we know:

FBI Houston SWAT executed a search warrant around 6 a.m. at a home in the 22000 block of Castillo Lakes Dr. on March 6. The team surrounded the home and called for the people inside to come out.

Michael Seery, his wife and their three children came out of the house, according to federal court documents.

During the search of the first property, 18 firearms of various makes and models were seized.

Seery's wife was interviewed by the FBI. She told investigators her husband had someone bring 20 to 30 guns from another one of Seery's properties in the 900 block of East Avenue to their home on Castillo Lakes Dr. She told Seery the guns could not stay in the home. Court documents show Seery rented a storage unit and took the guns there.

During the search of the storage unit, investigators found 34 firearms of various makes and models.

When investigators searched the property on East Avenue, they found one firearm and a 3D printer containing firearm accessory codes.

Among the firearms recovered in the seizure were a Glock-19, several Beretta firearms, and a Kimber Ultra, none of which are manufactured in the State of Texas.

Seery's wife said she purchased all 53 of the firearms. She considered two of the firearms to be her personal weapons and the other 51 were purchased for Seery.

She also said Seery bought the guns online and told her to pick them up and complete the Federal Firearms Licensing paperwork.

Seery admitted to possessing a 3D printing machine with auto sear switch and firearm suppressor codes contained within the machine. He acknowledged he was not legally allowed to possess firearms. He also admitted to purchasing the guns online and telling his wife to get them and fill out the paperwork.

Previous conviction

In 2012, Seery was convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 1,000 marijuana plants. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Due to his prior conviction, he is charged with felon in possession of firearms.