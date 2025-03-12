The Brief A husband was shot and killed in front of his pregnant wife after a family dispute involving her grandmother and uncle. The wife's uncle was identified as the alleged shooter by Houston police and he stayed at the scene to cooperate. Preliminary information is the wife's family did not want the couple together. The husband and wife had four kids together and were expecting a fifth.



A husband was allegedly killed by his pregnant wife's uncle after a family dispute outside Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in northeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens says the investigation is ongoing as information at this time is preliminary.

Husband shot, killed in front of pregnant wife on Kelley Street

What we know:

A man in his late 30s was shot in the torso late Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. The victim and his pregnant wife had been together for years and had four kids together, while preparing for a fifth on the way.

Lt. Willkens says the couple had been staying at a homeless shelter while working to secure stable housing. Their children live with the wife’s mother.

Kelley Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The wife's family allegedly did not want the couple together.

Houston police learned the couple was brought to the LBJ Hospital by the wife’s uncle so she could receive medical treatment for some pains. Her grandmother arrived separately in another vehicle.

The husband was concerned his in-laws might alert authorities about his potential warrants, police report. He and his wife both decide to leave the hospital on foot to avoid any issued.

As they walked along Kelley Street, the wife’s grandmother pulled up in a white car and attempts to persuade her granddaughter to get in.

Kelley Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The victim also tried to get into the vehicle, but the grandmother refused to let him in. Police say the wife had got into the car but then tried to get out after realizing her husband was not getting in with her.

According to Lt. Willkens, the grandmother had started to drive off as the wife attempted to exit the vehicle. The husband also tried to get his wife out of the vehicle at this time.

The woman’s uncle arrived on the scene, and he fired a single shot, hitting the husband in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police say the a uncle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unsure if any charges will be filed against the wife's uncle.