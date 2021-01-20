Houston mother orders copies of new book displaying Vice President Kamala Harris’ ambition

Kamala Harris becoming the Vice President of our nation is an ambitious endeavor her niece is translating through a children’s book now available.

The children’s book is called "Ambitious Girl" released on Inauguration Day across the world.

Houstonian Ashly Thompson ordered several copies right away.

"When I saw the book, I was so excited, because of not only it is a new book, but also the representation in the book."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The book represents Vice President Kamala Harris’s ambition. It’s written by her niece, Meena Harris, who was fed up by some accusing her aunt, Kamala, as being too ambitious to be vice president.

Advertisement

Meena wrote the book to show girls it’s a good thing to have big dreams and be ambitious.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

That important message is why Thompson ordered four, for all the girls in her family.

"Just to show them that you can be anybody you want. You can do anything that you want as long as you have drive and determination," said Thompson. "Just reminding those little girls, no matter what society says, no matter what anybody says, if you need a reassurance, open this book."