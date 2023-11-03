On Thursday, a Houston woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing her own mother in 2021, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ericka Nicole McDonald, 31, entered a guilty plea for the murder of her 51-year-old mother Terri Mendoza and received a 30-year prison sentence. The incident took place at Mendoza's apartment on Willow Place Drive in northwest Houston on Aug. 16, 2021.

"This is a tragic case that should not have occurred, but prosecutors from our Homicide Division were successful in securing justice for the victim," Ogg commented.

McDonald was staying with family members in a nearby apartment and broke into her mother's home through a window, wearing a mask and black clothing. She then stabbed her to death, officials say.

Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office

The 31-year-old then left her mother's home in new clothes and returned minutes later, pretending to not know what happened, said authorities. Despite her mask, an eyewitness identified McDonald as the intruder, leading to her arrest by Houston police.

Harris COunty DA's Office says McDonald can't appeal her conviction or sentence and must serve at least half of her term before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Casey Smith, a chief in the DA's Homicide Division, served as the prosecutor in the case.

"It was imperative to secure justice in this case, and the plea agreement ensures that she will be incarcerated for her actions without the option to appeal," Smith emphasized.