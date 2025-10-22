Houston: Missing woman last seen in Medical Center

The Brief Ana Medina was reportedly last seen on Fannin Street, near the Houston Zoo and Rice University. Loved ones last spoke to the 29-year-old on Wednesday. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police.



A 29-year-old woman has been reported missing in Houston, and police say she was last seen in the Medical Center area.

Houston missing: Ana Medina

Ana Medina (Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Police say Ana Medina was last seen in the 6400 block of Fannin Street, near the Houston Zoo and Rice University.

Loved ones reportedly lost contact with Medina on Wednesday.

Ana Medina is described as an Asian woman who is 5'1" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her neck.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Ana Medina's whereabouts can call the HPD Missing Person Intake at 832-394-1840.