The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man who was last seen on April 3.

Officials are looking for 47-year-old Cornill Shinn.

(Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officials said he was last seen in the 300 block of Northchase Drive.

Robinson is described as 5'8" tall, 187 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840