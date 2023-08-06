Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva.

He was last seen on Lake Houston at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning wearing a yellow shirt.

If you have seen him, contact Houston police at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.