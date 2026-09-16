The Brief Julian Ramirez was last seen earlier this week on South Gessner Road. The 35-year-old was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green shorts. Anyone with more information can contact Houston Police.



Houston police say a man is "endangered" after he went missing on the west side of town earlier this week.

Houston missing: Julian Ramirez

What we know:

Police say 35-year-old Julian Ramirez was last seen on Monday on South Gessner Road near Westheimer.

Ramirez is said to be 5'2" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and green cargo shorts.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Patrol: 713-884-3131

Houston Police Missing Persons Division: 832-394-1840