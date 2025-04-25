Northwest Houston: Man charged with capital murder in 19-year-old's 2022 disappearance

The Brief John Roman is charged with capital murder in the presumed death of Breandrea Wiley. Roman is already iun custody for a separate crime. Wiley went missing in January 2022. Anyone with information should call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man has been charged with capital murder for the presumed death of a 19-year-old woman who went missing in Houston.

Breandrea Wiley missing: Suspect charged

What we know:

Police say 40-year-old John Alberto Roman has been charged with capital murder. He's believed to be responsible for the presumed death of 19-year-old Breandrea Wiley.

Roman is already in police custody for aggravated robbery.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding Roman and Wiley's relationship.

The backstory:

According to police, Breandrea Wiley was last seen on January 12, 2022. She was last seen at her apartment complex on West Little York Road, between Hollister Street and Guhn Road.

Officials believe that Wiley was killed, but her remains have never been found.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)