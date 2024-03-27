When fans return to Minute Maid Park for another season of Houston Astros baseball, there will also be a variety of ballpark fare to try.

Aramark revealed menu items, restaurant partnerships and new changes for the 2024 season. Here's a look.

Fowl Pole Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Fowl Pole Jerk Sandwich (Photo courtesy Aramark)

New this year, ballpark visitors can try the Fowl Pole Jerk Chicken Sandwich in Section 231. It features shredded smoked jerked chicken, roasted pineapple, scotch bonnet pepper slaw, green onions and cilantro jerk aioli on homemade coco bread.

AstroNautchos

AstroNauchos (Photo courtesy Aramark)

A twist on classic ballpark fare, the AstroNautchos return to Section 152 at The Butcher Express Portable, Section 224 at The Butcher, and Section 408 at Sunrise BBQ. The nachos feature fresh-fried Ranch-dusted kettle chips, white queso, Breggy Bomb barbecue aioli, jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, green onions and fresh jalapenos with a choice of chopped brisket or pork burnt ends.

Toss Up Chicken Sandwich

Toss Up Chicken Sandwich (Photo courtesy Aramark)

Fans can also try the Toss Up Chicken Sandwich featuring fried chicken tenders, candied jalapenos, cheddar cheese, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, serrano pepper crema, and Yellowbird Blue Agave Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll. Find them at H-Town Grill Stands and Sections 109, 126, 231 and 409.

Curveball Corn Dogs

Curveball Corn Dogs (Photo courtesy Aramark)

This isn’t your traditional corn dog. These mini corn dogs are loaded with chili, cheese and diced onions. Find them at H-Town Grill in Sections 109 and 409 and at Club Grill in Section 213.

Sopapilla

Sopapillas (Photo courtesy Aramark)

Looking for a sweet treat? The Sopapilla at HTX Mex in Section 115 features deep-fried dough, powdered sugar and honey.

Restaurant Partnerships

Chef Danny Trace’s DAT Creole returns at Centerfield near the Astros team store. Enjoy New Orleans-style cuisine like crawfish fried rice, Creole smoked turkey leg, giant crawfish pretzel, firecracker pork skins and a Cajun root beer float.

You can also find Tenders, Love, and Chicken and Section 116, and The Bucher Express in Section 152.

New Souvenir Cups

The new baseball-shaped cups feature the team’s logo and can hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice.

Specialty Drinks

Minute Maid Park will expand its partnership with Maven Coffee to sell Mavens’ signature Frozen Espresso Martini at Houston Cocktail Express Portables. Fans can also get carajillos and old fashioneds among other drinks.

More than 50 varieties of red, white, sparkling and rose wines will be available poured into Astros Souvenir Carafes or available for purchase by the bottle at various locations.

Walk Thru Bru

Walk Thru Bru express beer markets are being expanded. Minute Maid Park will do away with traditional packaged beer portables and exclusively use the grab-and-go markets. Guests who can verify that they are 21 years old or older using a valid government-issued ID can self-serve and check out.