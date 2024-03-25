Opening Day for the Houston Astros is right around the corner and the organization has announced some of the things you can expect before first pitch on March 28.

Fans who attend Opening Day Street Fest will see all sorts of great fun and things to do.

The event, which will take place from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. will include live music, face painters and caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, giveaways, food trucks, and yard games.

Also, as gates open, all fans will also receive a 2024 Astros schedule magnet.

A special Opening day pregame ceremony is also planned so be sure to arrive early and get ready to cheer on the Astros.

Organization officials said a March 28 game ticket is required for entry into the Opening Day Street Fest.

Tickets are still on sale for the game against against the New York Yankees. Click here to purchase tickets.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.