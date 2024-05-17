Houston METRO Service halted by impacts of severe weather
HOUSTON - As a result of Thursday night's severe weather, METRO has made the following service adjustments:
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Friday, May 17
- All Park & Ride service is suspended until further notice.
- Expect delays on local bus, METROLift and curb2curb service.
- Reduced frequency, bus shuttle service on portions of Red, Green and Purple METRORail lines.
- Silver Line will run in the curb lane. BRT lane is closed.
- METRO RideStores will be closed.
METRO HOV/HOT Express lanes will remain closed through morning and afternoon commutes, impacting the following roadways:
- I-45 North (North Freeway)
- I-45 South (Gulf Freeway)
- I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 North (Eastex Freeway)
- I-69 / U.S. Hwy. 59 South (Southwest Freeway)
- U.S. 290 West (Northwest Freeway)
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Crews will continue to assess conditions through the day and will issue further alerts if there are any updates to service.
METRO offers real-time information through service alerts.