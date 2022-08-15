Houston METRO is receiving more than $21 million to help cover the cost of new electric buses.

City leaders and officials formally announced the grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

The funds will aid METRO in its transition from diesel buses to electric ones.

It'll also help metro's board of directors adopted a climate action plan last year, which lists a goal of fully transitioning to zero-emission vehicles by 2030 and pay for the necessary infrastructure to recharge the buses.