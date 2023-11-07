Need a ride to the polls this Election Day? Houston METRO has you covered.

METRO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations on Nov. 7.

Houston METRO

Registered voters can get a free round-trip ride to a polling location. To get the free ride, voters should tell the bus operators or fare inspectors that they are going to or returning from a polling location.

The free rides apply to METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services.

To find a voting location, click here. You can map out your ride to a voting location using the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org.

You can also call METRO’s Customer Service team at (713)635-4000 with questions or for trip planning help.