Expand / Collapse search

Houston METRO offers free ride to polling locations on Election Day

By
Published 
Election
FOX 26 Houston

Houston METRO offering free rides to the polls

If you need a ride to the polls, Houston METRO has you covered.

HOUSTON - Need a ride to the polls this Election Day? Houston METRO has you covered.

METRO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations on Nov. 7.

SUGGESTED: Election Day guide: Houston-area polling locations, sample ballots & what you need to know

Houston METRO

Registered voters can get a free round-trip ride to a polling location. To get the free ride, voters should tell the bus operators or fare inspectors that they are going to or returning from a polling location.

The free rides apply to METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services.

Election Day in the Houston area

Polls are now open on Election Day. Here's what's on the ballot and what you need to know about voting in the Houston area.

To find a voting location, click here. You can map out your ride to a voting location using the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org.

You can also call METRO’s Customer Service team at (713)635-4000 with questions or for trip planning help.