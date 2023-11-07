Houston METRO offers free ride to polling locations on Election Day
HOUSTON - Need a ride to the polls this Election Day? Houston METRO has you covered.
METRO, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations on Nov. 7.
Houston METRO
Registered voters can get a free round-trip ride to a polling location. To get the free ride, voters should tell the bus operators or fare inspectors that they are going to or returning from a polling location.
The free rides apply to METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services.
To find a voting location, click here. You can map out your ride to a voting location using the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org.
You can also call METRO’s Customer Service team at (713)635-4000 with questions or for trip planning help.