Houston METRO bus stop shooting: Woman injured, suspect turns self in
HOUSTON - METRO says a suspect turned himself in after a shooting at a Houston bus stop on Monday morning.
Shooting at METRO bus stop
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at bus shelter #2528 on Westridge.
According to METRO, a woman was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
METRO says the suspect ran from the scene but later turned himself in and claimed self-defense.
What we don't know:
No one involved in the shooting has been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
METRO police are continuing to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article comes from METRO.