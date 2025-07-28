The Brief A woman was shot at a bus stop in Houston on Monday morning. METRO says the suspect later turned himself in and claimed self-defense. The incident remains under investigation.



METRO says a suspect turned himself in after a shooting at a Houston bus stop on Monday morning.

Shooting at METRO bus stop

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at bus shelter #2528 on Westridge.

According to METRO, a woman was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

METRO says the suspect ran from the scene but later turned himself in and claimed self-defense.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the shooting has been identified. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

METRO police are continuing to investigate.