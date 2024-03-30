Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital needs help identifying and locating the family of a male patient.

The patient appears to be Hispanic, approximately 25-35 years old, 5 feet tall, and weighs 146 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair. The patient was admitted March 26 and is in critical condition.

Anyone who knows this patient is encouraged to contact the Operations Administrator for Memorial Hermann Southwest at (713) 456-5555.