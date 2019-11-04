Houston mayoral candidates discuss their plans for flood mitigation ahead of election

Mayoral candidates are getting in their final day of campaigning before Election Day on Tuesday.

So, what are those running for the city’s top job saying they will do to address flooding in Kingwood, where Lake Houston meets the West Fork of the San Jacinto River?

"If I’m elected, I’ll immediately allocate $10 million of the Stormwater Fund to fund that operation, and going forth, will commit at least $10 million for regular maintenance operation,” says Houston Mayoral Candidate Bill King.

The "mouth bar" as it’s called is said to be interrupting the water flow.

“And until it’s removed, that barrier will continue to grow,” says Kingwood resident Tim Garfield.



“I was shocked to see it from the air. It’s about a mile wide and almost a mile long,” adds Kingwood resident Bob Rehak.



FEMA paid for dredging segments of the San Jacinto but stopped short of the sandbar, since there’s squabbling over who should pay for it, and if it's a Harvey issue or a maintenance problem.



"Everybody got hung up on the pre versus post-Harvey deposits and who’s going to remove what. What we need to be concerned with is restoring flow to the river,” adds former Kingwood resident R.D. Kissling.



Mayor Sylvester Turner recently announced, “The city is already planning a huge stormwater detention project at the former Inwood Golf Course and 10 new spillway gates on Lake Houston.”

“I think the city is doing all it can. I think Mayor Turner has done a pretty good job and I think he’s concerned,” says Kingwood resident Buck Hood.



Several Houston mayoral candidates have come up with flood prevention plans as well.



"I will make certain we will re-evaluate all residential streets that have curb and gutters and make certain we add additional inlets inside each street,” explains Houston Mayoral Candidate and City Councilman Dwight Boykins.



"We’re still reacting like they’re the old storms and our plans on the books to deal with that large amount of rain now are to deal with the smaller storms. Those need to be scrapped,” says Houston Mayoral Candidate and former City Council member Sue Lovell.



"It’s like the arteries and veins in your body. If those are clogged, nothing works and that’s the problem right now,” says Houston Mayoral Candidate Tony Buzbee.



There is no doubt flooding is an issue voters will consider when heading to vote.