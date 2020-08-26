Houston mayor urging residents to shelter-in-place overnight

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is advising residents to shelter in place overnight ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall.

“I am urging all residents to stay off the roads and shelter in place by 8 o’clock tonight. We ask you to secure outdoor items, including trash cans and loose objects that can become projectiles in anticipated high winds due to storm," said Mayor Turner. “Please stay off the roads as much as possible through Wednesday to allow people evacuating from other areas to have access through the city of Houston.”

Houston residents are urged to remain indoors throughout the evening, bring in or tie down any loose items in your yard or driveway and bring your pets indoors.

On Tuesday, Turner ordered the voluntary evacuations in Zone A and Zone B, which include Houston Zip Codes 77058 North, 77059, and 77062.

Houstonians in the voluntary evacuation who have no place to relocate and/or have access and functional needs can call 3-1-1 for sheltering information. Anyone outside of the evacuation zones should shelter in place.

Residents seeking relocation assistance will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Call takers will provide necessary assistance to residents who require help with transportation or need access and functional needs.

Turner added non-essential city employees ended their day at their work sites at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, and will return to their normal working schedule on Thursday, August 27 and all city offices will be open. Garbage collection, Municipal Courts and City Parks are scheduled to resume normal operations.