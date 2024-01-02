Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s public inauguration will be held on Tuesday morning, the day after he was sworn-in during a private ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony for Whitmire, City Controller Chris Hollins and Houston City Council members will be held at the Wortham Theater Center at 9:30 a.m.

Whitmire, a former Texas Senator, was elected mayor in a runoff election against Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Dec. 9. He has served as a state senator for 40 years after being elected in 1983.

Whitmire replaced Sylvester Turner as mayor. Turner, who was elected in 2015 and took office in January 2016, was not eligible for reelection due to the term limit.

Whitmire was sworn-in as Houston’s 63rd mayor during a small, private ceremony shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

"I'm excited for the city of Houston. We've worked hard for two years to explain our vision for the city of Houston, and it's to have total transparency, to share with Houston what I see as a mayor," Whitmire said after being sworn in. "We have a great city, great people, and we need to do everything we can to see that Houston goes forward and even becomes greater."