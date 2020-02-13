Houston mayor endorses Michael Bloomberg for president

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is endorsing Michael Bloomberg for president.

Mayor Turner said in a tweet early Thursday morning, “As Mayor, I know that cities are ultimately made up of two things - people and places. We need a president who knows how cities run and who will help create economic opportunity for all.”

Mayor Turner says that as mayor, Bloomberg “embraced New York’s diversity and made smart investments that brought better infrastructure and greater opportunity.”

“We need a president who will help create economic opportunity in neighborhoods that have historically been overlooked,” Mayor Turner wrote. ".@MikeBloomberg knows cities can go farther when leaders are responsive to concerns. We cannot allow American cities to be divided into haves and have nots. We must do the hard work of overhauling our nation’s infrastructure so citizens can go about their lives more efficiently."

Bloomberg will be in Houston on Thursday for his third stop in the last six weeks.

Early voting for the Texas primary starts on Tuesday, February 18.

