Houston mayor apologized to woman knocked down by police horse

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner apologized to the woman seen being knocked down by a Houston police horse in a video that has gone viral.

FOX 26 Reporter Natalie Hee caught up with 20-year-old Melissa Sanchez, the woman who some say was trampled by the police horse in a video that has gone viral.

Sanchez says she's lucky to be alive after being knocked over by a Houston police horse whose feet barely missed her.

She went to the hospital in pain, but left with only minor injuries.

Despite what happened, Sanchez says she plans to continue protesting against police brutality and demand justice for George Floyd.

In a tweet, Mayor Turner said, "What happened with mounted patrol should not have happened and for that please accept my apology."

The mayor also expressed his hope that Sanchez is okay.