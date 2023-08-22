A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Houston early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to police, they first got a ShotSpotter notification at 12:18 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hollister Street. Shortly after, they got a call about a shooting.

The Houston Police Department investigates a shooting on Hollister.

Units arrived to find a man, in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man had been shot in a parking lot and managed to walk back to his home nearby.

His roommates called for an ambulance, officials say.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.