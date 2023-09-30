Houston man shot found underneath bridge, police hunt for gunwoman
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is actively seeking a woman believed to be connected to a shooting incident that took place near 2000 Houston Ave.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene at midnight, according to officials.
SUGGESTED:Harris County man shot and killed on E. St. Charles Drive
Police say the injury was only a graze.
According to authorities, the man told officers he was under a nearby bridge when he was shot by a woman.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Currently, a search is underway for the woman suspected of shooting the man, and more details are being sought.