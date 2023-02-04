A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for killing his wife and trying to stage the crime scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Mark Anderson, 36, was sentenced to 38 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, Tiereney, 34, back in 2019.

M. Anderson (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

According to court documents, on August 2019, Anderson shot his wife in the chest and then shot himself to make it look like he was acting in self-defense.

Investigators said he walked through the crime scene in the 10100 block of Wild Hollow Ln, about two weeks after the incident and "changed his story about how the shooting." However, it did not line up with the physical evidence, officials noted.

T Anderson (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

In fact, Assistant D.A. Anthony Osso explained the motive behind the entire incident in a press statement.

"He abused her for 10 years before this happened, and he even threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before he actually killed her," Osso said. "His first story to police was that he shot himself, and that’s what you have to believe because he wanted to cover up the crime scene."

"This man not only killed the woman he had sworn to love and cherish, but he faked a crime scene to make it seem like it was her fault," DA Kim Ogg added. "We’re glad that the jurors saw through this obvious ploy to escape accountability and decided to put him behind bars for decades where he won’t be able to hurt any more women."