Houston man loses half his body weight, transforming life and career

Jason Poff embarked on a transformative journey that not only changed his physical appearance but also his career path.

After a health scare and a pivotal conversation with his doctor, Jason decided to take control of his life.

Jason's weight loss journey leads to new career path

He began by simply walking, a step that would eventually lead him to lose half his body weight. He underwent weight loss surgery years ago, before the latest weight-loss drugs were available. He now relies on those to help him maintain his weight loss, as well as concentrating on the right nutrition and continuing to exercise.

Through his franchise, "4Ever Young," Jason offers a comprehensive approach to weight loss and anti-aging, combining medication, nutrition counseling, metabolism support, and aesthetic treatments. Sagging skin is often a concern after major weight loss, so Jason believes skin-tightening treatments help lift people up after losing weight.

Initial Weight: 335 pounds

Weight Lost: 170 pounds

Clothing Size Before: Size 58 coat and pants

"I started by just walking to the end of the block and back. Every time I got stressed out, I would go for a walk. I started with all your typical stuff. I did the weight loss programs that you hear about, the ones that have been around for a long time. I did get into the gym and start doing a variety of things there. I did all the things you're supposed to do like started dieting. I tried those crazy liquid diets. I mean, went through all of it, but it didn't really work for me," explains Jason.

That's when he decided if he figured out how to do it, he would share it with everyone!

New lease on life

Jason's story is not just about losing weight, it's about gaining a new lease on life and helping others do the same. His dedication to his health and his new career path is a powerful reminder that change is possible with the right mindset and support.

Jason's journey began with a simple yet profound realization after a conversation with his doctor about the long-term effects of diabetes. Determined to change his fate, he started walking as a way to manage stress and improve his health. His commitment to his health led him to lose a significant amount of weight, which in turn inspired him to help others achieve similar results.