The Brief A man was shot on Russell Street at Cactus Street and died from his injuries. Police say he had been arguing with a family member before the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.



A man was shot and killed during an argument with a family member at his home in northeast Houston early Saturday morning, police say.

Deadly shooting on Russell Street

What we know:

Houston police responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at a home in the 3500 block of Russell Street near Cactus Street.

They found a man in his 50s who had been shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Russell

According to Houston police, the man was being dropped off at his home by his cousin. Police say they had been arguing, and the argument turned physical before the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No one involved has been identified.