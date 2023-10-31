The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested one man who they say was caught smuggling five people who illegally crossed the border

According to Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, Benjamin Patricio from Houston was stopped by a DPS trooper on Highway 44 in Webb County. Patricio stopped the Nissan Frontier he was driving, got out, and ran towards the brush officials say.

The DPS trooper with the help of US Border Patrol Agents, found Patricio and discovered he was smuggling five migrants from Mexico who were dressed in camouflage, one with a U.S. Army uniform.

Olivarez says the car Patricio was driving was reported stolen out of Harris County.

He was arrested and charged with evading, smuggling of persons, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His total bond was set to $65,000, according to court records.

Texas DPS says the five migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.