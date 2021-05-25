Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Colorado County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:43 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:07 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:12 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:31 PM CDT until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Waller County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island

Houston man gets 60 years for deadly stabbing of common-law wife

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Xavier A. Martinez (Photo: Harris County District Attorney's Office)

HOUSTON - A Houston man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the deadly stabbing of his common-law wife in 2018, officials say.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Xavier Alejandro Martinez, 28, was convicted of murder by a jury after a week-long trial and sentenced by a judge on Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

He will have to serve half of the sentence before he can be considered for parole.

Martinez was charged in the deadly stabbing of Josselin Yamileth, 32, at their apartment in the 4000 block of Galveston Road on May 23, 2018.

"This was a vicious and violent attack, and it shows exactly how quickly domestic violence can escalate to homicide," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "She was murdered by the person who she was supposed to have been able to trust the most."

PREVIOUS: Police: Man stabbed woman to death, turned knife on himself

Police said officers responded to a welfare check at the apartment after one of Martinez’s relatives received text messages leading to believe he might harm himself.

The relative arrived at the apartment and heard children crying inside. She forced her way into the apartment and found Martinez and Yamileth on the floor.

Police said Martinez had sustained an apparent self-inflicted laceration to his throat. He was taken to the hospital.

Yamileth had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead.

"We heard from a detective who had been to at least a hundred homicide scenes and said this scene was the most brutal one he had ever seen," said Assistant District Attorney Robert Buss, who prosecuted the case. "He used nearly every knife in that kitchen and almost decapitated her. It was absolutely horrific."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP