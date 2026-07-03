The Brief Christopher Cayce is charged with two counts of assault with bodily injury after allegedly shooting multiple people with a water gun. Houston police claim there were cases of disabled and homeless persons being hit by a high-powered, motorized water gun. Cayce allegedly posted videos of the incidents on social media.



A Houston man has been arrested and is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting multiple people with a water gun.

Water gun assault charges

Christopher Cayce is charged with two counts of assault with bodily injury out of Harris County.

According to police, they investigated multiple cases involving disabled and homeless persons being hit by a high-powered, motorized water gun.

Cayce was identified as a suspect and reportedly posted videos of him shooting the persons with a gun on social media.

Court documents show Cayce's bond set to $100 for each charge.