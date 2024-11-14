Houston man arrested after wild chase involving theft that was caught on camera in Arizona

A Houston man is facing charges after a wild chase involving a theft last week in Glendale, Arizona.

According to court records from Maricopa County, Arizona, Reginald Chatman is charged with burglary-enter vehicle-take property from vehicle and theft - from a motor vehicle.

Raymond Pouncy (left) and Reginald Chatman (right) | Source: Glendale Police Department

Court records stated it all started on November 7 when Glendale police received a 911 call from a victim who stated someone just stole $50,000 in cash from his vehicle and the victim was chasing the suspect.

The victim told police that he received a large settlement from a law firm the same morning and went to deposit the check at a Wells Fargo Bank because the check was issued by Wells Fargo. However, the victim said he did his business at Chase Bank, but knew his usual bank would place a hold on the check because of the large sum.

Court documents stated the victim took the check to Wells Fargo, and the teller stated he could provide a cashier's check for a large amount along with $50,000 in cash.

The victim stated to police that he had plans to look at a vehicle later and thought the cash would be good to have in case he decided to purchase the vehicle.

Documents stated the victim received the $50,000, and it was placed in a brown bag.

The victim and his son then left the Wells Fargo Bank and went to Chase Bank to deposit the cashier's check and kept the cash.

Police stated the victim reported that he was close to the location where the truck he wanted to purchase was listed for sale, drove to that location, and waited for the seller to come home.

Court documents say the victim was counting the money from the bank in the car while they were waiting for the seller to return home.

Police said the victim met with the seller in his driveway and the seller saw a Black male entering the victim's vehicle and removed a bag from the vehicle.

The victim then turned to look at his car and saw the suspect running back to the front passenger side of a gray colored sedan.

The victim and his son ran back to their car to follow the suspect's vehicle, and called 911 to report the suspect's vehicle.

As the victim was chasing the suspect's vehicle, a Glendale officer observed both vehicles drive past him at a high rate of speed.

That's when, according to authorities, the suspect's vehicle was seen running a red light at 67th Avenue and Olive Avenue striking a vehicle in the intersection.

Following the collision, the victim caught up to the suspect's car and Reginald Chatman, along with Raymond Pouncy, were seen fleeing from their vehicle.

The victim caught up with Chatman and engaged in a physical fight while his son chased Pouncy on foot.

Police said Chatman dropped the money during the fight and the money spilled onto the roadway causing the money to dispurse. The victim then stopped fighting Chatman and tried to gather his money from the ground as Chatman picked up a pile of cash and fled on foot.

Court documents said the victim fathered the remaining cash on the ground, threw it into the suspect's driver side of the car. The victim had stated that during the fight the suspect dropped his red cell phone onto the ground by the suspect's car. The victim picked up the phone and threw it into the suspect's car to secure it as evidence while waiting for officers to arrive.

When officers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a large sum of $100 bills inside the vehicle and after securing a warrant, $47,205 was located inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo from suspect's vehicle showing the money (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Both men, Chatman and Pouncy, were taken into custody by authorities.

Authorities said during questioning, Chatman was asked about being at the bank and following the victim to which he said, "I don't know."

During questioning of Pouncy, authorities questioned him how long he knew Chaman, Pouncy said, "I'd like to use my fifth amendment."

Court documents stated that both men have a history of arrests and convictions.