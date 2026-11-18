The Brief A 40-year-old Houston man pleaded guilty to distributing over 2 million controlled substance pills through local pill mill clinics. Keilan Peterson admitted to paying doctors for their prescribing credentials and selling pills on the black market. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and has agreed to forfeit over $1.6 million in cash deposits and properties.



A Houston man is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to running a massive prescription drug scheme out of local Houston clinics.

Pill mill operation in Houston

What we know:

Keilan Peterson, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances through pill mill clinics he operated in the Houston area.

According to court records, Peterson paid three doctors for access to their electronic prescribing credentials. He and his employees then used those credentials to write prescriptions for large amounts of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and carisoprodol.

Peterson and his staff accepted cash payments from both street-level drug traffickers and purported patients in exchange for the drugs, charging roughly $350 for hydrocodone prescriptions and about $500 for oxycodone prescriptions.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said some of the fake prescriptions were directed to Next Level Pharmacy, which Peterson said he owned through a straw owner. He admitted to taking possession of the drugs and selling them on the black market.

In October 2023, authorities executed a search at Peterson’s residence. During the search, investigators found five pill bottles containing oxycodone and a bag holding about 92 grams of loose oxycodone pills. Authorities also seized a piece of jewelry designed to look like a hydrocodone pill.

By the numbers:

According to investigators, Peterson and clinic employees issued more than 2 million controlled substance pills.

More than 1.3 million Hydrocodone pills prescribed

More than 720,000 Carisoprodol pills prescribed

More than 250,000 Oxycodone pills prescribed

Sentencing and plea agreement

Part of Peterson's plea agreement is that he forfeit $1,633,924 in cash deposits, $27,349 in U.S. currency forfeited, and about $22,975 in jewelry, and three properties.

Peterson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million fine. He was allowed to remain on bond while awaiting his sentencing hearing.