A Houston business owner has been charged with felony tampering for allegedly creating fake documents to sell state vehicle inspection stickers.

Emmanuel Dayah, 41, owner of the Texas Car Store on the 8000 block of Almeda Genoa, was arrested by HPD investigators in September.

Court records indicate that between September 1 and 24, Dayah conducted nearly 230 vehicle inspections, a number significantly above average for a local car shop. Investigators stated that only half of those inspections were conducted as safety-only tests, which are supposed to include emissions testing.

Police say on September 27, HPD surveillance footage revealed that a vehicle, a white Toyota Tacoma, listed as inspected was not present at the store during the time of inspection.

According to police, legitimate vehicle inspection reports in Texas are generated using a common diagnostic device known as a vehicle analyzer, which connects to a vehicle’s onboard computer and uploads findings to state records. Authorities allege that Dayah altered the diagnostics to enable passing inspections for vehicles that would otherwise fail.

Ken Nealy, vice president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, expressed concern over the implications of such fraudulent activities, noting that they contribute to a broader pattern of criminal behavior in the city.

"There's a reason why the vehicle didn't pass the inspection," says Nealy. "There were hazards with the vehicle, whether it's emissions standards, or there's a mechanical issue. Having those vehicles on the roadway causes a problem not only for that driver but the other people on the roadway with them."

Dayah has been arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record. He was released on a $3,000 bond. Attempts to reach Dayah and his attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

As a reminder, Texas plans to phase out vehicle inspection stickers in 2025.