Midtown Houston shooting kills one; suspect surrenders, police say

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported at a Midtown gas station.

Houston: Main Street gas station shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2220 Main Street.

Police say one man has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspected shooter reportedly stayed at the scene and surrendered to police.

Officials with the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office are assisting Houston polce.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.