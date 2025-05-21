Houston mail theft: US Postal Inspection Service searching for suspect wanted for stealing mail

The Brief The U.S. Postal Inspection service needs your help locating a mail theft suspect. Officials are looking for Michelle McGuinness. If you have any information on where McGuinness is, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case #4449404-MT



The U.S. Postal Inspection Service needs your help locating a suspect wanted for stealing mail in the Houston area, officials said.

Houston mail theft suspect sought

What we know:

According to a release, authorities are searching for Michelle McGuinness in relation to a mail theft incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2024.

Michelle McGuinness (Source: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

Officials said McGuinness is wanted for stealing mail throughout the Houston region, particularly in the 77056 zip-code area.

Authorities are asking you to take no action to apprehend this person yourself.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many mail theft instances have occurred involving McGuinness as officials did not provide that information.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where McGuinness is, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case #4449404-MT. All information will be kept strictly confidential.