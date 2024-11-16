Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025 Rodeo Run registration now open

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2025 Rodeo Run registration is now open for everyone wishing to participate.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The event, which is held annually in downtown Houston, includes a wheelchair race, 10K, 5K, and sleep-in option.

Here's a breakdown of the schedule:

9 a.m. - Wheelchair

9:10 a.m. - 5K and 10K Corral A, 10K times

9:35 a.m. - 5K Corral B

10 a.m. - Downtown Rodeo Parade

Registration fees:

Early Bird Registration (through Jan. 20, 2025) - $40 per person

Wheelchair race, 5K and 10K in person - $45 per person

Sleep-In option (includes official event T-shirt and shipping) - $47 per person

Race routes:

The race will start at the corner of Walker and Bagby, and end on Allen Parkway, near Eleanor Tinsley park. You can view the course map of the 10K Route and 5K Route.

Post-Race Celebration:

Participants and supporters are invited to Eleanor Tinsley Park after the race for a post-race celebration, including food, entertainment, and a Family Fun Zone.

To register:

Participants can register online, beginning on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 or until sold out, or at any of the Packet Pickup dates. Race day registration (for untimed events only) and race day packet pickup will also be available on race day, on-site from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

For any additional information, click here.