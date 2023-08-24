The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has clinched the 2022 ACM Fair/Rodeo of the Year title at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. This marks the second time the event has achieved this honor.

President and CEO of the Rodeo, Chris Boleman, expressed gratitude, stating, "This Academy of Country Music award is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, staff, partners, and artists, who are deeply committed to producing a one-of-a-kind event year after year."

Renowned for its exceptional lineup of performers, including iconic country stars like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, and Brad Paisley, as well as artists from various genres like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Maroon 5, and Bruno Mars, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo spans 20 days each spring. A new artist takes the stage every day following the rodeo competition.

Howdy, the official mascot of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is seen during the 90th Downtown Rodeo Parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 26, 2022. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled for February 27 – March 17.

This award honors a fair/rodeo that fairly compensates its artists for their performances. A panel of professional judges selects the recipient based on criteria such as the performance of a country music headliner during the eligibility period and a positive relationship with vendors.

Photo Courtesy of Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Nominees for the award included the Auburn Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Florida Strawberry Festival, and the Iowa State Fair.

The 16th Annual ACM Honors will be broadcast as a two-hour special on FOX on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.