The number of LGBTQ+ youth who are homeless in Houston is on the rise, according to Kennedy Lofton of the Montrose Center.

The Montrose Center is a non-profit organization that provides services to the LGBTQ+ community in Houston.

Lofton says that 25% of homeless youth in Houston identify as LGBTQ+, even though only 7% of the general population does. National numbers show an LGBTQ+ homeless youth population of 40%.

He attributes this to the fact that many LGBTQ+ youth are kicked out of their homes after coming out to their families.

"When I came back to Houston, I was asked to leave my parents," Lofton said. "They really struggled with my sexuality. When I came back to Houston, there wasn't really a place for me here."

Lofton says that homeless LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience drug use, sex work, and violence than their straight peers. They are also less likely to get the education and healthcare they need.

The center has helped to house over 300 LGBTQ+ youth ages 18 to 24 through major funding from Super Bowl 2017 and singer and advocate Lady Gaga.

However, Lofton says that there is still a growing population of homeless youth under the age of 18 who are invisible and difficult to track.

"We haven't statistically ended youth homelessness," Lofton said. "But according to the Coalition for the Homeless, we have taken 26,000 homeless individuals off the streets of Houston. So in the context of Houston doing a great job for adults, and youth 18 to 24, there is still this group of youth, and that is growing in our community."

The Montrose Center is funded by a variety of sources, including government grants, private donations, and corporate sponsorships. The center is committed to providing comprehensive and affordable services to the LGBTQ+ community in Houston.

Lofton is calling for more funding and resources to help homeless LGBTQ+ youth in Houston. He says that these young people need safe and supportive housing, as well as access to education, healthcare, and mental health services.

"Until we can really address that, we can't really be the empowered community that we want to be," Lofton said.