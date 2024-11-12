Houston police chase prompted by report of possible kidnapping

The Brief Houston police responded to a welfare call about a possible kidnapping, which led to a chase. Multiple people were detained, and the 12-year-old girl was located. Police are still investigating the incident.



A call about a possible kidnapping led to a chase in Houston on Monday night, police say.

The incident began around 10 p.m. when officers responded to a welfare check on a possible kidnapping victim, a 12-year-old girl, at a gas station, police say.

MORE NEWS: Woman charged in firefighter's death faces $100,000 bond

Police say officers located a vehicle matching the description, but the occupants fled from officers.

The pursuit reportedly lasted about five minutes, as the suspects went into a neighborhood.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Authorities say the car pulled into a garage in the 11900 block of Longwood Garden, and the suspects ran into a house.

Officers detained several people and located the girl.

The incident is still under investigation.