Houston police chase prompted by report of possible kidnapping
HOUSTON - A call about a possible kidnapping led to a chase in Houston on Monday night, police say.
The incident began around 10 p.m. when officers responded to a welfare check on a possible kidnapping victim, a 12-year-old girl, at a gas station, police say.
Police say officers located a vehicle matching the description, but the occupants fled from officers.
The pursuit reportedly lasted about five minutes, as the suspects went into a neighborhood.
Authorities say the car pulled into a garage in the 11900 block of Longwood Garden, and the suspects ran into a house.
Officers detained several people and located the girl.
The incident is still under investigation.