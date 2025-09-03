Houston Kashmere Gardens shooting: Driver killed; passenger ran home to call 911, police say
HOUSTON - Houston Police are turning to the public for information about a deadly Tuesday shooting in the Kashmere Gardens area.
Houston: Shooting near Memel Street
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Memel Street, near Cavalcade and Linn Streets.
According to Houston Police, a male was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.
A lieutenant at the scene said the person who called 911 was a passenger in the vehicle.
Allegedly, someone shot at the car a couple blocks away from the scene. The car stopped on Memel, then the passenger ran home nearby to call authorities.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect description available at this time, and there is no information on a possible motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police