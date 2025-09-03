Houston Kashmere Gardens shooting: Driver killed; passenger ran home to call 911, police say

The Brief The shooting happened early Tuesday morning near Memel Street. Police say a vehicle passenger ran home to call 911 after he and the driver were shot at. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Houston Police are turning to the public for information about a deadly Tuesday shooting in the Kashmere Gardens area.

Houston: Shooting near Memel Street

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Memel Street, near Cavalcade and Linn Streets.

According to Houston Police, a male was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A lieutenant at the scene said the person who called 911 was a passenger in the vehicle.

Allegedly, someone shot at the car a couple blocks away from the scene. The car stopped on Memel, then the passenger ran home nearby to call authorities.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available at this time, and there is no information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)