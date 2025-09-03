Expand / Collapse search

Houston Kashmere Gardens shooting: Driver killed; passenger ran home to call 911, police say

Published  September 3, 2025 4:11pm CDT
    • The shooting happened early Tuesday morning near Memel Street.
    • Police say a vehicle passenger ran home to call 911 after he and the driver were shot at.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are turning to the public for information about a deadly Tuesday shooting in the Kashmere Gardens area.

Houston: Shooting near Memel Street

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Memel Street, near Cavalcade and Linn Streets.

According to Houston Police, a male was found unresponsive inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A lieutenant at the scene said the person who called 911 was a passenger in the vehicle. 

Allegedly, someone shot at the car a couple blocks away from the scene. The car stopped on Memel, then the passenger ran home nearby to call authorities.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available at this time, and there is no information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the following agencies:

  • HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: OnScene and Houston Police

