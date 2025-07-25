North Houston: Juvenile turns himself in for deadly incident near Bush Airport; case going to jury

The Brief One man died following a shooting and a crash on Thursday evening. Police say a juvenile male turned himself in and said he was involved in the shooting. Anyone with more information can call HPD Homicide (713-308-3600).



A Harris County grand jury will review the case of a connected shooting and crash that killed a man in north Houston on Thursday evening.

Fatal shooting, crash near Bush Airport

The backstory:

The incident allegedly started with an argument in the 2200 block of North Sam Houston Parkway.

A pistol was pulled during the argument, and one person was shot, according to an HPD detective at the scene.

The victim was being driven to a hospital in a personal vehicle, but that vehicle then got into a crash on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near Beltway 8.

Police say a man was pronounced deceased at the scene at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Loved ones of the victim identified the man to FOX 26 as 26-year-old Dequavis Davis.

The driver of that vehicle has reportedly undergone surgery and is expected to recover.

Dequavis Davis (left) and Corey Heathmon (right). Photo courtesy of Corey Heathmon

Incident update

What we know:

Following the incident, police say a juvenile male turned himself in and admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Officials contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and it was later determined that the case would be reviewed by a grand jury.

What we don't know:

The juvenile has not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this incident can call the Houston Police Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.