Houston jeweler makes $30,000 face mask

By
Published 
The News Edge
FOX 26 Houston

Want an extravagant face covering? Be ready to shell out some major money

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez spoke with Johnny Dang about one of the most expensive face coverings you'll probably ever see.

HOUSTON - Johnny Dang, known as the King of Bling, makes custom jewelry for some of the biggest names, including Floyd Mayweather and Madonna, so it’s no surprise that during this pandemic Johnny has designed a one of a kind blinged-out facemask.

He said although he makes a lot of different custom jeweled pieces, this mask is definitely one of his favorites and it has a message.

If you have an extra $30,000, hit up to Johnny Dang & Co. for the one-of-a-kind piece.