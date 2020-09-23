Houston jeweler makes $30,000 face mask

Johnny Dang, known as the King of Bling, makes custom jewelry for some of the biggest names, including Floyd Mayweather and Madonna, so it’s no surprise that during this pandemic Johnny has designed a one of a kind blinged-out facemask.

He said although he makes a lot of different custom jeweled pieces, this mask is definitely one of his favorites and it has a message.

If you have an extra $30,000, hit up to Johnny Dang & Co. for the one-of-a-kind piece.