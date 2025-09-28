Houston Northside: Nursing home resident found deceased during fire, HFD says

The Brief The fire was reported on Janisch Road at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A resident was found deceased in a room where the fire was contained. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.



A nursing home resident in Houston's Northside has died following a fire found in their room early Sunday.

Houston nursing home fire: What we know so far

What we know:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Houston Fire was called to a building on Janisch Road near North Shepherd Drive. Crews arrived at the scene and saw employees evacuating the building.

Officials say a resident at the home was found deceased in their room. The fire was contained to the resident's room, and it was mostly extinguished before crews got there.

What we don't know:

The deceased resident has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown. HFD arson investigators are looking into it.